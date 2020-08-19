Remarks on World Humanitarian Day commemorative event in Geneva, Rudolf Muller, Chief Response Support Branch, Coordination Division [EN/FR]

Geneva 19 August 2020

Today we honour all humanitarian workers who are going to extraordinary lengths to help women, men and children whose lives are upended by crises.

Front-line responders are often people in need themselves — refugees, members of civil-society organizations and local health professionals working alongside the United Nations and international NGOs.

Their dedication and perseverance represent the best of humanity as they continue to respond to crises everywhere in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But humanitarian workers are being tested like never before, struggling with unprecedented restrictions on their movements and insufficient resources.

And all too often, they risk their own lives to save the lives of others.

The best way to pay tribute to these humanitarian workers is by ensuring their safety.

But safety is not getting better. It is getting worse.

According to the organization Humanitarian Outcomes’ Aid Worker Security Database, major attacks against humanitarians last year surpassed all previous years on record.

A total of 483 relief workers were attacked in 2019.

One hundred twenty-five were killed, 234 were wounded and 124 were kidnapped in 277 separate incidents.

This is an increase of 18 per cent in the number of victims compared to 2018.

2020 doesn’t look good either. In recent weeks, despicable attacks have killed aid workers in Niger and Cameroon.

In May, seven young health workers were abducted from a hospital in Somalia and brutally killed.

In June, the executions of five of our colleagues in north-eastern Nigeria were posted online for the world to see.

And after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, scores of health workers have come under attack across the world. Yet these are the people the world needs the most.

Since that tragic day in Baghdad seventeen years ago when we lost so many dear colleagues, nearly 5,000 humanitarians have been killed, wounded or abducted in attacks around the world.

The violence has to stop. Each attack is a personal tragedy for those being targeted, but also for the thousands of vulnerable people they are trying to assist.

Humanitarian organizations are working to mitigate and reduce risk, but Governments and parties to conflict must ensure aid workers are given safe access to the communities they serve to save lives.

We need international determination to end attacks on aid workers and hold perpetrators to account.

This year's World Humanitarian Day comes as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic. To pay tribute to the efforts of humanitarians, OCHA and our partners are presenting inspiring, personal stories of some of the real-life heroes who are stepping up to meet the challenges, particularly local humanitarian workers.

You can find them on the World Humanitarian Day website and on social media.

These are the front-line humanitarians that we honour – and thank – on this special day.

Thank you.