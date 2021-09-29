Remarks by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the launch of the Global Framework for United Nations Support on Syria/Iraq Third Country National Returnees

"Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

"Thank you to Secretary General Guterres, Mr. Voronkov, Member State co-sponsors and supporters, and UN Steering Committee groups.

"It is my pleasure today to launch the Global Framework for UN support for returnees from Syria and Iraq, and its Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

"This Global Framework is the product of crucial collaboration and partnership among many people across UN offices, at all levels, including the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and UN Women, among others. Designed with human rights and gender equity at its center, the frameworkaims to support Member States to address the situation of thousands of foreign children and families in detention centers and closed camps in Syria and Iraq.

"Time continues to pass, and for some of these children, half of their childhood has been spent in limbo. They have gone years without access to primary education. Many are malnourished and exposed to violence, while some are injured or living with disabilities. They have limited access to health care, clean water, and other services.

"Their circumstances may be complex, but the decision to help these children is a simple one. And we have seen that solutions are possible.

"Of the 2,000 children who have already returned from the region, most have been reunited with family, are attending school and recovering well.

"In these cases, Member States are:

Supporting family-based care and avoiding placing children in institutions;

Providing targeted mental health and psychosocial support to address the effects of violence;

Enrolling children in school or helping them catch up on their education;

Engaging communities to provide support and social acceptance, while avoiding stigma; and

Finding ways for mothers and children to remain together or to maintain contact, including when a mother faces prosecution.

"These efforts show us that it is possible to meet national security requirements while promoting the best interests of children.

"These 2,000 children, however, are the fortunate five percent who have been able to continue childhood in healthier environments that can better support their wellbeing and development.

"To make this happen for *more *children, UNICEF is proud to co-lead this Global Framework – a unique partnership to solve a critical contemporary problem.

"This partnership leverages complementary frameworks and tools represented by the diversity of expertise in the UN family through two work-streams.

"One focuses on Member State assistance and protection for children, caregivers and victims. While the second workstream, in coorindation with the first, supports Member States to reach positive security outcomes and promote accountability for offences allegedly committed by returning adults.

"For children, this means using the tools and frameworks of child protection and juvenile justice, which recognize children’s status as victims, promote their well-being, and prioritize their best interests.

"While the coordination of our UN family is essential for its success, the Global Framework also requires your partnership – the political, operational and financial partnership of Member States.

"As we launch the Global Framework and its Multi Partner Trust Fund today, I ask for your commitment of support, your innovative ideas, your ongoing engagement, and your financial pledges to allow us to solve this critical problem together and help these children in need.

"Thank you."

