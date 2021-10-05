Remarks by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the High-level Event on 'Action in Support of Preventing and Ending Famine Now'

As prepared

**NEW YORK, 4 October 2021 **- "Excellencies and colleagues, on behalf of UNICEF, it is a pleasure to be here with you today. Thank you to the Governments of the Dominican Republic, Ireland, Norway and Sweden, as well as to our UN partner agencies for convening this important discussion on preventing and ending famine.

"The world is facing a malnutrition crisis that worsens by the day. The converging forces of rising poverty, inequality, climate change, conflict, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are threatening the lives of millions of children. In vulnerable communities across the globe, rates of child malnutrition and food insecurity are on the rise.

"Recent crises in Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen have pushed food, nutrition, and health systems to the brink of collapse.

"Children are most at risk in situations of severe food insecurity and famine. Those under five years of age are more likely to suffer from severe malnutrition and could die without treatment. Malnourished children are also more susceptible to communicable diseases and could suffer irreversible, lifelong consequences linked to poor physical growth and brain development.

"UNICEF figures indicate that before the pandemic, 47 million children under five suffered from wasting—the most severe form of malnutrition. An additional 9 million children could suffer from acute malnutrition by 2022.

"Our efforts to prevent and respond to famine must prioritize the health, wellbeing and protection of children. This means undertaking the following key actions:

"First, we must support responses that include, but go beyond, food aid. Preventing famine requires both early action and interventions that address the underlying drivers. This means strengthening systems that support the wellbeing of families and communities – health care, education, water, sanitation and social protection. No single intervention has the power to stop food and nutrition crises from becoming famines, so our response must be multi-sectoral while remaining focused on what we know works.

"Second, we need to increase investment in longer-term, preventative approaches to address food and nutrition crises. This includes committing to pre-arranged financing so humanitarian organizations can respond more quickly to emerging crises. This would also enable vital development efforts that boost sustainable food security. Resources to prevent and respond to famines remain too reactive, too narrowly focused, and too short to empower governments and their partners to implement a timely and impactful response.

"Lastly, we must recognize that famines are often caused in part by conflict. We must end impunity for the denial of humanitarian access and work to address grievances related to inequity, exclusion and marginalization that are driving many of today’s conflicts. If we want to protect children, women and their communities from the devastation of famine, we need to invest in peacebuilding, and that must include the participation of young people.

"I hope that through our dialogue here today we can inspire stronger collective action to prevent and end famine. Together, we can make a lasting difference between life and death for vulnerable children across the globe.

"Thank you."

