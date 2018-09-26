26 Sep 2018

Remarks by President Donald Tusk at the High Level UN's Action for Peacekeeping event

Report
from European Union
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original

The European Union is a strong supporter of the Action for Peacekeeping initiative of Secretary-General Guterres, as well as of the Declaration of Shared Commitments on UN Peacekeeping Operations. And it will continue to play an active and constructive role in the negotiations on the budget concerning this priority. But let us also be frank: UN peacekeeping must become far more effective and efficient so as to confront the new conflicts and crises that arise every day around the world. The Union wants to see greater emphasis on political solutions, prevention and an integrated approach to interventions. We also have to do more to keep our peacekeepers safe. To achieve this, and all the rest, we need everyone to pay their share.

The EU has aligned its own strategic partnership with the UN on peacekeeping, in conformity with the Secretary General’s reforms. As a result, we have defined eight new EU priorities for the period up to 2021. These priorities reflect inter alia our desire to strengthen our trilateral cooperation with the UN and the African Union; promote the role of women in peace and security, and to contribute to political solutions as the best way to prevent crises. We shall also continue to insist on the centrality of respect for human rights and international humanitarian law in our cooperation.

I would like to conclude by saying that the actions the Secretary General is proposing are urgent, and that the time for such actions is now. Thank you.

