Remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council

Good afternoon, I will brief as indeed, I debriefed the press already after our joint session with Foreign and Defence Ministers this morning, where we also welcomed again the Secretary-General of NATO, [Jens] Stoltenberg, to prepare both the European Council in its part on security and defence and the NATO summit later in July.

We then had with the Foreign Ministers only an in-depth discussion with Martin Griffiths, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen. We got a full debrief from him on the current developments and the situation on the ground in Yemen and about his diplomatic work in the region and beyond. And we discussed how the European Union can better support his action to put an end to the current military escalation, to make sure that the parties are brought to the negotiating table and then to guarantee that the work is carried out in the UN framework in the best possible conditions.

We then had with the Ministers a point on the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, a related issue as we see a spill-over effect of the tensions in the Gulf, also of the conflict in Yemen, in an already fragile region of the Horn of Africa. But we also saw positive developments when it comes, in particular, to the role of the new Ethiopian Prime Minister [Abiy Ahmed], his reach-out to the region and the announcement from Eritrea of a delegation that will be sent to Addis Abeba, something quite historical that we want to support. We decided together with the Ministers to use our role in the region, which is a positive role, a convening power role, to help the region find regional cooperation framework and some common ground on which they could work together.

Two last points: I presented to the Ministers the second implementation report of the European Global Strategy that was welcomed and we decided to continue the work on implementation of the Global Strategy together.

And last but not least, we dedicated a full point on our agenda to the work we do with Jordan and in support of Jordan. Jordan is a key partner for us. I visited the country just a few weeks ago and this was a good opportunity for all the Member States to reiterate their strong support – both political and economic support – to the country, to Jordan, in particularly challenging times, in a particularly challenging region. I think this is a message that I can convene from all Member States to the Jordanian public opinion, that of our strong friendship and of a strong support to their work.

Q: I wanted to ask you about regional disembarkation platforms and because many EU leaders are now discussing and sharing their thoughts of what they could be and become in the future. How do you see this? Would they be in Europe but outside of the EU or more mostly on the Southern rim of the Mediterranean? How do you think it could work?

We are in contact with the relevant UN agencies that are elaborating their own proposals on this, the UNHCR and the IOM; I will personally be in touch with them tomorrow, in view of preparing the contribution on this point to the European Council. I trust the UN system to elaborate a proposal that is sustainable, practical – meaning, workable - and attentive, to avoid that in order to solve the problem we might create other problems. The UN has all the capacity and the knowledge for putting forward a proposal that is sustainable and that can work. So, we will work together with them to see whether there is space for this proposal to take place.

Q: A question on Yemen: you said you worked with the [UN] Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] and that there is no military solution to the crisis. Have you talked with the Member States about arms being sent by Member States to Saudi Arabia, which leader of the coalition which regularly has been bombing targets in Syria and Yemen?

I do not think that there is a military solution to any crisis around us. In this particular case however, as I have said, we talked with the Member States and the U.N. Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] about the need to put a stop to the ongoing military escalation. Even though we did not go into the specific details of certain points such as the one you referred to in your question, we all shared the need to support the work of the [UN] Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] and his efforts to put an end to the ongoing military escalation and to avoid in particular that city street fights might take place in the coming days. We see it as urgent that everything is done, under the UN auspices and that the UN work can be supported by all, including by the regional players. The European Union Member States have a responsibility and a role to play. And today what we discussed with the [UN] Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] is the need for all of us, and all Member States, to use their contacts and the leverage on the different regional players, to try and help reconvening the parties around the negotiating table.

Q: Just on Yemen, I wonder if [UN Special Envoy] Martin Griffiths gave any cause for hope that there could be some diplomatic progress. There have been some rumors that having effectively got the port the Saudis might be interested in some kind of discussions. I wonder what he said about that and where that lies. And secondly it was a decision you made this morning on Myanmar to impose sanctions. Now those sanctions were levelled very much at military and border police - people who were directly involved in the killing, but no one imagines that the Myanmar military command was not in charge of what is going on. Could there be further steps down the road that hits higher level individuals if the situation does not change?

On the first question, glimpse of hopes are, I guess, in the contract and in the job description of any negotiator and that does not exclude, I think, the UN Special Envoys. Also because it is difficult to convene a negotiating exercise if you do not believe yourself this is possible and this is no exception today. I think we have seen a glimpse of hope, even if we have also seen the major risk of the situation in Yemen getting worse over the next days. And this is why I can share with you the overall feeling among Member States and with the UN Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] that it would be extremely important to avoid attacks on the city [Hodeidah] that would cause major humanitarian losses of lives that should be avoided in all possible ways. As I said, we believe - as the U.N. Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] believes, as far as he has shared this with us - that there is a space for political negotiations. This is also the message that we have seen - that this needs to be explored and that this possibility needs to be explored. Obviously, it means that the arms should give diplomacy a chance.

On the sanctions we introduced this morning; yes, indeed they are very targeted ones. You know that our approach to sanctions is always gradual, reversible and this is no exception. It is very important for us that, on the one side we use the instruments of pressure that we have- such as sanctions -, but also that we keep in mind the overall picture. The bigger picture in this case is the need to preserve and protect the democratic process in Myanmar, which is a recent, young one, I would say, without giving up the principles, values and objectives we all share, also with the rest of international community: that of protecting the Rohingya population and guaranteeing a full implementation of the agreement that was signed between Myanmar and Bangladesh on the need for their return. I have discussed this frequently both with the Bangladesh and with the Myanmar authorities and most recently also with other regional partners we have - just a few days ago with the Indian Foreign Minister [Sushma Swaraj] that visited Brussels. We are very much engaged in trying to help the implementation of the agreement for the return of the Rohingya refugees in sustainable, fair, respectful, and dignified conditions.

Q: Back to Yemen, the Conclusions called on all parties to desist from attacks on civilians, but it specifies its condemnation of the Houthi for the shelling of Saudi targets. I wonder why there is no reference in the conclusions to the Saudis and the Saudi bombing that has involved civilians. Has this anything to do with the fact that one of our Member States is supplying weapons to the Saudis, is this giving them cover in some way? And did the U.N. representative [Martin Griffiths] talk at all about the possibility which has been suggested by him I think, but also responded favorably to by the Houthis that the port would actually come under UN control and is that a viable option, as far as the Council is concerned?

That could be a viable option for us. As I said, we have a very strong concern about the humanitarian situation, the consequences of further military actions on not only the port, but also on the city of Hodeidah. And this is why I mentioned the fact that we believe this should be avoided. As far as specific Member States positions are concerned, you know very well that there are some Member States that have somehow expressed stronger views on one aspect or the other of the conflict. But what unites the Council - and that is what you find reflected in the Council Conclusions, and most importantly, in our daily action on the ground - both on the humanitarian assistance and on the support of the political process - is the need to bring the parties around the negotiating table and for doing that there is a need for the arms to cease activities and to offer diplomacy a chance.

We all heard from the UN Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] the assessment that a peace agreement is extremely difficult - but possible, and for that to have a chance the need is clear: that the military escalation stops, that parties restart peace talks. It is now two years since there are no talks. The European Union was supporting very actively the last talks that took place in Kuwait. By the way, let me take this opportunity to thank Kuwait for the leading role it has taken in the past on this file, as well as in most recent times on other files in the region, in a very constructive manner. We are ready to accompany the UN efforts also, hopefully, in the coming months to reconvene the parties for peace talks.

Q: I wonder if you could comment on something which happened on the margins of the meeting today. Nine Member States signed a European intervention initiative. Do you think this initiative is consistent with the work you have done hitherto or do you think it just confuses the issue?

The idea of this initiative is to support the basic aim and the projects of PESCO - that is clear from the paper that those states have signed today. Therefore, I do not think we should be worried about any possible fragmentation or duplication of effort. Some of these Member States are considerably involved in PESCO as well, so I think it is a useful contribution. I have spoken to the French Defence Minister, Florence Parly. I spoke to her just a few months ago at our meeting in Sofia – I think it was in May. She explained the initiative to me in some detail at that time. And she reassured me that the idea of this initiative was in fact to be of service to PESCO projects. So I think the intention behind it is clear.

Q: On Myanmar - first of all, is there any evidence that any of the people sanctioned today have any assets in Europe? Because of course there have been sanctions for so long on Myanmar that it seems quite unlikely that they would have anything over here. And secondly, you talked about achieving a balance between putting on pressure and not undermining the democratic process, but are you disturbed that there does not seem to be any move towards any kind of accountability in the country? You have people not only in the military but in the civilian government, including Aung San Suu Kyi [State Counsellor of Myanmar] herself,suggesting that this is somehow 'fake news' or some kind of international conspiracy against Myanmar.

On the first part of the question I am sure we can share with you further information about that at the technical level.

On the second part of the question: I hope we do not underestimate the magnitude of the problem, which is also why we have dedicated so much time, work, and, personally, visits both to Bangladesh to the refugee camp and to Myanmar for talks on several occasions with Aung San Suu Kyi and different regional interlocutors. It is quite clear that, first of all, the Rohingya population has to be protected; Bangladesh has to be helped in facing this huge challenge; humanitarian standards and protection of human rights has to be fully guaranteed and this is why we have insisted on the full involvement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UN agencies that are relevant in this process. But we also have to take into consideration the deep roots of the problem that need to be addressed. This is why we always referred to the need to fully implement the Kofi Annan report.

If I told you one year ago that a bilateral agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh would have been signed on this issue, you would probably not have believed me. We witnessed the signature. I was there. I was talking with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh [Sheikh Hasina] and with [Aung] San Suu Kyi just a few days before the agreement was signed. The implementation is proving to be particularly challenging, indeed. We do not deny this at all. This is why today we have adopted measures, also because we see that the implementation of the agreement is - to say the least - slow and difficult. But our intention is to encourage this implementation, which is also the approach that the Bangladesh leadership is taking. So we are there to try and help, including on the practical realisation of the efforts needed on the ground to make sure that this agreement can be implemented. I want to stress that this agreement has to be implemented for all and with the Rohingya population at the core of the attention, because singling out refugees that can or cannot come back to their own communities on the basis of ethnicity or of religion is obviously not acceptable for international standards and also not acceptable for the European Union.

Q [Follow-up]: What about the comments? Are you disturbed by the comments by various government officials that seem to try to discredit these allegations rather than taking them seriously?

If I had to guide my work by how disturbed I am by comments here and there, I would stop working. What I focus on is the capacity we can have - together with our partners, together with our interlocutors, together with others in the region, worldwide, and on the ground - to make difficult agendas advance. Comments are made, comments are relevant - especially when comments are issued by authorities or people that have institutional responsibilities - but we try to advance the results and this is what we are focusing on.

But again, I would like to remind us all that what we adopted today are restrictive measures. So it is not just about being disturbed, it is also about taking actionsI want this to be clear: actions and restrictive measures that are aimed at achieving results for the implementation of the agreement that was signed. And the signing of the agreement was an official act by the authorities. So we expect the full implementation of that.

Q: With Mr [Johannes] Hahn [Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations) you just published a reserved statement on Turkey. Now is this what you would call "Realpolitik"? In other words, was what you said dictated by the fact that Mr [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan [President of Turkey] holds the keys to the agreement on refugees and migrants and who is terrorising the whole of the EU, in a moment we have a major crisis in migration policy? Did it have anything to do with this or do you feel that the development of things with regard to the regime in Turkey is totally ok?

Second question: Can you confirm that the second tranche of € 3 billion for Syrian refugees in Turkey has been blocked by Italy for reasons that have nothing to do with Turkey, but are more linked to migration itself?

On your second question, I do not have any comment, as it is not up to me to react to that. Concerning the first element of your question: No, there is no reticence in what we said. In the statement that we made together with Commissioner Hahn we referred to the fact that there was an OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission which specified very clearly that there were limits, that the conditions pertaining to the electoral campaign did not create equal conditions and that there were limits imposed on freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, including limits on the media. So I think a statement of this type is not something you could say would be dictated by fear from whatever quarter.

In the case of Turkey we are talking about a very important interlocutor on a number of specific files. In my work I tend to focus on regional files in our relations with Turkey and that involves, in particular, the work we are doing on Syria, but also other very important regional files from the EU perspective. As I have often said, Turkey is not only an interlocutor for us when it comes to managing flows of refugees, Turkey is also an ally within NATO. And it is also a regional player of certain significance with who we do not always share the same positions, but when it comes to a number of regional crises and a number of other files, we do have either a useful or a necessary cooperation, or both depending on the situation. I think it would be too restrictive to imply that our relations with Turkey were determined only by refugee flows, because we work on quite a number of other issues with Turkey. And even when it comes to traditionally most important and natural partners, you know that we have always been very frank in specifying what unites us and what unites us a little less. And this is no exception.

Q: Now that you were talking about the French intervention initiative: we had the battle-groups for such interventions. I wonder whether it is not a sign that shows that the battle-groups have not worked? And a question about the European Peace Facility: It does not seem to be very easy for the Member States and they seem to be hesitating a little. And I wonder whether some Member States are feeling that some of your proposals are too ambitious? And then there is a question I wanted to ask about Russia and a recommendation about the extension of sanctions, which I think may be forthcoming.

On that last point, this is not a mystery, we have always linked sanctions to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and we can see no results there at the moment. And I have always said sanctions are not an objective in themselves, they are an instrument. But the basis on which we issue the recommendation or not to the Member States to impose a new set of sanctions is related to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. And, unfortunately, there has been nothing new and no progress has been made. I would be delighted if there had been.

As to the intervention initiative that was signed today, from what I have understood from my exchanges with the Ministers, particularly the French Minister [Florence Parly], and having looked at the documents that they have signed, the initiative targets the deepening of mutual strategic understanding and exchanges between military forces. And this can only serve to help the work that we are doing to deepen the European Union's defence policy. So I don't see any risk of duplication. On the contrary, if you look at the texts, there are many references of support to, even of how this initiative can be at the service of the work being done at the EU level. And in my exchanges, both with the Minister [Florence Parly] and indeed the President of the French Republic [Emmanuel Macron] I have been given a very firm and clear reassurances to that effect.

On the European Peace Facility, it's true that I have put some ambitious proposals on the table. That's the way I work - I normally try to put forward as ambitious a proposal as possible. In the case of the European Peace Facility, this very much corresponds to the level of ambition that the Member States had indicated that they wanted to see. Member States have demonstrated a very high level of ambition on European defence at the EU level. We've been working for almost exactly two years since we adopted the EU Global Strategy, and I think we've done remarkable work on the European defence. But there is one area that remains to be tackled, and that is the financing instruments thatsupport this common level of ambition. And this is why I've put forward this idea of the European Peace Facility, which would be the solution to having an adequate instrument that we haven't had in the last years, to support our ambitions in terms of operations and military capacity that have been expressed, asked for, and partly put in place by Member States in terms of PESCO.

There was no reticence or confusion about this today from any of the Ministers. This is already the third time we've actually discussed this whole idea with the defence ministers and I had in fact already tested the waters as to whether ministers would be prepared to go down this road even before I made the proposal. This is just the beginning of the whole process. We have to see how the European Peace Facility will be set up. We have to work out how it will work out financially because it will be outside the budget, it will be based on contributions fromMember States. So clearly Member States are going to have to think about this back home, domestically, and in the Council over the next few months, to look at the financial implications and the practical governance of such an instrument. It's work that will be pursued in the months to come. It's just the beginning.

But the reaction so far has been positive, with of course a need to go into the technical, financial and legal ins and outs of this and work out how it will work. And that is what we're going to do over the next few months. But the reaction today was positive, as was the case on the two previous occasions when we discussed it. But it's true that I remember when I launched the idea back in December in Brussels, that was an idea without any such consultation process. Now that there is a clear support, even if we still have work to do with the MemberStates and they have to work on it back home as well, on the details.

