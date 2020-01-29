Religious leaders in South Asia commit to work with UNICEF to protect and promote children’s rights

PARO, 29 January 2020 – Religious leaders in South Asia meeting with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today in Paro, Bhutan, have agreed to work in support of child rights in all eight of the region’s countries.

The 45 religious leaders of various faiths have noted the important role they can play to support and promote the rights of children in each of their countries. These rights are enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which has just celebrated its 30-year anniversary. They include the right to health care and the right to education, as well as making sure that children live in a clean and safe environment and that their opinions are heard and taken seriously.

“Religious leaders are often highly influential in their communities, and through their moral standing and influence, they can foster dialogue, contribute to behavior change and can help ensure support for the most vulnerable groups including children. That is why their voices on child rights are so important” said Ms. Jean Gough, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia.

This is the second South Asia Religious Leaders Platform for Children. The two-day meeting is being hosted by the Government of Bhutan with support from UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia and UNICEF Bhutan. The aim is to ensure more and accelerated action to fulfil children’s rights during the new decade.

The participants will discuss the many challenges that remain in order to fully implement the Convention of the Rights of the Child in South Asia. The religious leaders will look at how their role and contributions can be significantly enhanced to ensure that every child has the best chance in life.

“We still have a long way to go before every child has her or his rights realized, but it is uplifting to hear how religious leaders will accelerate action in this new decade to make this happen. In this spirit of collaboration, we will be able to take important steps to improve the lives of children in South Asia,” said Jean Gough.

