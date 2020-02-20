ReliefWeb Highlights 2019

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors. In a year characterized by extraordinary natural disasters – ranging from Cyclones Idai and Kenneth affecting millions of people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in the first quarter of the year, to Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas in August, extremes of drought and flooding in eastern and southern Africa, tropical cyclones and earthquakes in south-east Asia - the humanitarian world was kept busy, as was its top source for all the latest updates, ReliefWeb.

Our dedicated team of editors works 24/7 to deliver relevant and reliable information about ongoing crises and timely updates when a disaster strikes. ReliefWeb is also the go-to destination for humanitarian workers seeking jobs and trainings in emergency response and international development, as evidenced by another jump in the number of jobs read, to 15.8 million.

The number of reports read rose to 16 million, with ‘World’ still topping the category of country pageviews, followed by the Philippines, India, Nigeria and DR Congo. The top five user countries are still the same, although the order has swapped around a bit, with the USA in the lead (1.8 million users), followed by the Philippines (970,000), India (659,000), the UK (525,000) and Kenya (494,000). This time, the most visited country pages include Sudan and South Sudan, edging out Yemen, testament to the heightened political crises in both countries.

A big factor in 2019 was the growth in mobile usage – up 34 percent – meaning 40 percent of our users access the site from a mobile phone or tablet. Responding to this trend, ReliefWeb has been working on making the entire site responsive to any screen size. We also are improving accessibility, design and performance. We plan to deploy the new responsive site toward the end of this week, so watch this space!

As always, we value your feedback so please do get in touch.