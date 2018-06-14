Reintegration of former child soldiers

**Reintegrate Identity, Regain Life, Rebuild Future***

On 6th June, an event on Reintegration of children formerly associated with armed groups and armed forces, held by the office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, demonstrated the value of successful reintegration programs for former child soldiers.

The event featured Kabba Williams, a former child soldier from Sierra Leone. He made an impassioned plea to highlight the difficulties he faced to rebuild his life following his ordeal, but also brought hope by adding that “If the international community responds adequately, with the right tools, it is possible to win them (child soldiers) back”.

Through concrete country examples shared by representatives from Sierra Leone and Liberia, the event reiterated how reintegration programs were designed and implemented, and how they contributed to support peacebuilding efforts in societies recovering from conflict.

The event was co-sponsored by the Permanent Representatives of Poland, Belgium, France, Germany, Sierra Leone, Sweden, Switzerland, Liberia, and UNICEF, and moderated by Ms. Joanna Wronecka, the Permanent Representative from Poland.

During the event, Virginia Gamba, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, emphasized the importance of rebuilding children’s life, and explained that achieving long-term support and the sustainability of reintegration programs would be a priority of her tenure.

UNICEF, the UN lead agency for reintegration, presented challenges and opportunities to keep improving this essential work for children affected by conflict.

Finally, Hiba Qaraman, from Child Soldiers International, spoke on behalf of NGOs, and highlighted the specific needs of girls in reintegration programs.

You can find out more about reintegration by reading Reintegration brochure prepared by the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.