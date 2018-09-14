Regular resources: flexible funding in support of the most vulnerable

There are 190 Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies around the globe - independent, local humanitarian organizations serving the world’s most vulnerable communities through their network of 160,000 local branches and 11.5 million volunteers. Those individual National Societies come together to form the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The IFRC’s Secretariat in Geneva, along with five regional offices and more than 50 offices around the world, is dedicated to supporting and facilitating the work of its member National Societies so that they may each be strong, effective and accountable in providing vital humanitarian services.

To do this, the Secretariat counts upon support from partners. The context in which National Societies work can be volatile, with needs and conditions changing rapidly. To remain relevant and serve those most in need, the IFRC and its National Societies must be agile. Flexible funding – referred to in the IFRC as regular resources – facilitates this agility.