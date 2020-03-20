Regular Press Briefing by the Information Service, 20 March 2020: Humanitarian response and the COVID-19 pandemic

Jens Laerke, for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), highlighted the concern for the 100 million people living in war zones and other emergency settings who depended on the United Nations humanitarian assistance. As the virus reached the places, the consequences could be devastating. The humanitarian imperative was to keep getting the life-saving help to people in need and take action to avoid the potentially catastrophic impact of COVID-19.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was working to raise awareness on how to protect from the virus and ensure the safety of staff and people they served. The global humanitarian response plan was to be launched the following week, the Central Emergency Relief Fund had released $15 million to help contain the virus in vulnerable countries and several country offices had released funds to scale up preparedness.

The world needed to continue to support the most vulnerable, Mr. Laerke said. “To stop COVID-19 anywhere, it must be stopped everywhere.” Maintaining the global humanitarian response was an act of global solidarity and an act of enlightened self-interest.

Elisabeth Byrs, for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on school meals, noting that over 860 million children and youth – about half of the world’s student population – had to stay away from schools and universities. As a result, 300 million primary school children were now missing on school meals. WFP was working with governments and partners to ensure they and their families continued to receive support to meet their food and nutritional requirements during the COVID-19 crisis.

Responding to questions, Ms. Byrs said that 18 million children around the world participated in the school meals programmes run by WFP. Reiterating concern for the wellbeing of all children, she said WFP was working to ensure that the children continued to receive food and nutrition they needed, including through food rations they could carry home.

On the impact of sanctions on the COVID-19 situation, Jens Laerke, for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), noted that normally, humanitarian aid should be allowed to flow freely and pass through.

Christian Lindmeier, for the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the World Health Organisation was working with all countries, including those under sanctions such as Iran or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Asked about the aid deliveries to north-west Syria, Jens Laerke, for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that the cross-border operation from Turkey into Syria was continuing. Preventive measures were being put in place to avoid accidental transmission of the virus.