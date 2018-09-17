Regional Summaries: Middle East and North Africa

FOREWORD

Violence. Conflict. Poverty. Political instability. Trafficking and smuggling. Mass displacement. These are some of the realities faced daily by millions of men, women and children throughout the Middle East and North Africa. In 2017, UNHCR continued to be appalled by the scale and magnitude of suffering experienced by civilian populations uprooted by conflict both within their own countries and across borders. Away from their homes, in some instances for decades, many have been forced to live in poverty and are almost totally reliant on humanitarian aid.

In 2017, the region hosted just six per cent of the world’s population, but nearly a quarter of the global population of concern to UNHCR. This responsibility continued to stretch economies, public and social services, and civil and political structures to the limits.

The humanitarian and refugee crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) remained the largest in the world. Fragile ceasefires and shifts in conflict dynamics restored relative calm to some parts of the country in 2017, enabling some IDPs and refugees to return home. However, during the same period, displacement continued within Syria and significant obstacles to return persisted. These obstacles included ongoing military operations; insecurity; a lack of legal status and documentation; housing, land and property challenges; limited access to services and livelihoods opportunities; unexploded ordnance and mines; and other protection risks.

In Iraq, while there were positive developments, including the return of large numbers of IDPs, UNHCR remained concerned by the risk of further displacement, forced evictions and revenge attacks against communities.

For women and girls, the situation was also less than positive in 2017 with the result that the Office issued ‘alerts’ on the high risks of sexual and gender‑based violence (SGBV) faced by this group.

In Yemen, a destructive pattern of war and displacement plunged the country further into poverty and desolation. Yemen became the world’s most acute humanitarian crisis.

A country‑wide escalation of violence left approximately two‑thirds of the population in need of assistance.

In 2017, tens of thousands of people made the perilous sea journey to Italy, primarily from Libya. Despite a significant decrease in the number of sea arrivals in the second part of the year, the crossing continued to claim many lives.

Complex mixed flow dynamics presented a growing risk to thousands of refugees and migrants trapped in abhorrent detention conditions in Libya. In 2017, UNHCR saved hundreds of vulnerable refugees there through evacuation operations. With partners, the Office also conducted extensive monitoring visits to detention centres and continued advocating for the release of those in captivity.

Despite insecurity and constrained access, UNHCR remained committed to its work across the region. It reached millions inside Syria, providing protection, shelter, basic relief items and health assistance. Iraqis received multipurpose cash assistance, while in Yemen, UNHCR provided core relief items, emergency shelter kits, returnee kits and cash‑based interventions (CBIs) to families.

The League of Arab States made significant progress in drafting a convention on the situation of refugees. UNHCR also worked closely with States in the region, such as Iraq, Morocco and Tunisia, to develop national asylum legislation.

Despite the increasingly difficult climate, UNHCR remained hopeful that global solidarity and compassion would prevail. While the challenges continued to grow, the Office’s resolve to overcome them remained unshaken.

Amin Awad

Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for the Middle East and North Africa