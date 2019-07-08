Policy Makers and Strategic Planners from around the Pacific Islands which included Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and Marshall Islands, came together for a Regional Scenario Workshop on Human Mobility and Climate Change in the Pacific funded by the GIZ’s Global Climate Change for “Sustainable Management of Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change” (GP HMCCC) together with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) held in Much/ Bonn; Germany on 18-21 June 2019.

The Human Mobility and Climate Change workshop anticipated to explore the security dimensions of the migration, displacement and relocation of individuals/ communities in the Pacific due to the effects of climate change under the aegis of the expanded concept of security in the Boe Declaration. In support of the institutionalisation of the Boe Declaration, the GIZ and PIFs identified the need to develop comprehensive and long-term strategies to better manage climate mobility as one of the major obstacle through a strategic foresight workshop.

As such, the workshop focussed mainly on strengthening strategic foresight and building capacities of key resources persons within organisations as well as facilitating knowledge sharing, transfer of results and methodological approaches to other regional stakeholders. Furthermore, the workshop aimed at stimulating dialogues within the different partners and Member States as well as facilitating strategy development to better manage Human Mobility and Climate Change in the Pacific.

During the workshop, participants familiarised themselves with the methods of Scenario Development in the context of Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change which included the following key processes;

Identifying Key Uncertainties that may influence Human Mobility due to Climate Change which included issues relevant to the Pacific such as Economic Stability, Land Tenureship, Food and Water Security, Deforestation just to name a few

Develop Projections in light of the identified Key Uncertainties

Develop several scenarios with different influencing climate and mobility factors in light of the Projections.

Elaborate strategic responses to those Scenarios

Through Strategic Foresight, identifying opportunities and threats that may arise over the coming years and decades as well as possible strategies to deal with key uncertainties.

A Thematic City Tour around Bonn was also conducted for all participants to explore the new Bonn and its key sites; from a former capital of Germany to the International Centre.

Representatives from the Ministry were; Mr Moafanua Tolusina Pouli (ACEO- Forestry) and Ms Ruth Ueselani (ACEO- Water and Sanitation Sector Coordination Division). The representatives noted that the workshop will create an important opportunity for PIFs and Member States to empower decision- makers to consciously expand the boundaries of their own perception regarding future challenges as a result of Climate Change through the capturing of knowledge, sharing of information and practising anticipatory thinking.