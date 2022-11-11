Regional Roundtable (virtual) on advancing the implementation of the Framework for Action on Food Safety

Overview

The Framework for Action on Food Safety in the WHO South-East Asia Region aims at providing guidance to Member States, WHO and partner agencies for the next six years to help achieve the goal of providing safe and healthy food for all individuals.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to major disruptions across national food control systems due to physical restrictions and reduction in resources reallocation, interrupting routine activities on food safety management. A number of new initiatives over the recent past, such as the Global Food Safety Strategy, estimation of the global burden of foodborne diseases through the Foodborne Diseases Epidemiology Reference Group (FERG), and the UN Food System Summit, should considered while implementing the Framework for Action. A Regional Roundtable was organized in October 2021 to advance implementation of the Framework for Action in the WHO South-East Asia Region. National stakeholders from food safety, human health and animal health sectors attended.

The meeting reviewed and identified the next steps on food safety beyond COVID-19 in consultation with Member States. This is the report of the meeting and its recommendations.