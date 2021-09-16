Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAA65001)

CORE QUESTIONS

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

Migration

In 2021, there has been a sharp increase in the number of migrants attempting the Central Mediterranean route. According to a new report from Frontex, the number of people crossing the Central Mediterranean doubled in April to almost 1,550 compared to a year ago. Between January - April 2021, the total number of crossings on this route more than doubled to 11,600.

Cyprus: According to statistics from the Cyprus Asylum Service, 3,500 migrants reached Cyprus since the beginning of the year until May 2021, 14% of whom (494) came by boats. This number indicated a 350% increase in migration arrivals since the respective period of 2020. On 20 May 2021, the Minister of Interior, Nikos Nouris, sent a letter to the European Commission informing it that Cyprus cannot withstand further migration flows and therefore the country is entering in a state of emergency. At this point the CRCS reached out for support to the IFRC and a DREF operation was launched for the National Society on 10 June.

Lithuania: Lithuania declared a state of emergency on 2 July 2021 as a result of the migration situation in the country . As of 7 July 2021, the total number of new arrivals was 1,416. The number indicated a 1,648% increase in irregular border crossings, compared to year 2020. Most people were coming from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Russia. Most of people have special needs due to their vulnerabilities (children, unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, people with health issues and disabilities). At the end of June the Lithuanian RC (LRC) approached the IFRC for technical support to respond to the needs of migrants and on 12 July a DREF operation was launched.

Health and Care:

In Q1-Q2 despite that of the overall focus to support NS in COVID -19 response and vaccination related actions, IFRC ROE Health and Care Team continued to provide technical support to NSs in different long -term health activities based on the Operational Plan 2021. The biggest challenges that IFRC/ NSs faced in the reporting period were COVID-19-related restrictions (no possibilities for the physical meetings, training and shifting everything to online options, lack of possibility for the field visits for the purpose of monitoring and advisory support), lack of human resources and lack of funding/ reduced budgets for implementation of regular health activities due to the pandemic. Besides these challenges during the reporting period, IFRC Europe Health and Care Team continued to support building capacities of Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies and local communities to prepare for and respond to health emergencies, MHPSS, First Aid, HIV and TB, Healthy Ageing and Prevention of Noncommunicable diseases and promotion of the Healthy Life-Styles.

Youth and Volunteering:

The operational context in which the IFRC ROE Youth and Volunteering Unit operated during the Q1 Q2 period was obviously influenced by covid 19 restrictions. In order to keep supporting the NSs in their Volunteering development and Youth engagement startegies it’s been necessary to organize numerous online meetings with the Y&V focal points, renouncing to the physical gathering. The support of both Youth and Volunteering Networks in the region is been another key activity carried on by the Y&V Unit during the reporting period, considering the change of the leadership in the European Youth Network steering Committee (the EYCC) and the emerging New Form of Volunteering due the Covid-19 outbreak.

PRD:

To achieve its operational objectives in resource generation and compliance (reporting and donor stewardship), by Q2 PRD unit has undergone an internal redistribution of responsibilities by geographic areas and thematic directions. With an introduction of an additional PRD member to the broader team, it also became possible to focus on a more targeted lead generation and stewardship by donor category – (1) Corporates, (2) Multilaterals, (3) Government and Aid Agencies and (4) Partner National Societies. Resource Mobilization Capacity Building team has been similarly altered adding four new members to ensure a larger geographic focus and adequate peer-topeer expertise.

IFRC ROE continued to expand its support to National Societies in domestic income generation activities, reaching a total of 17 members directly supported through the resource mobilization capacity building programme. This was made possible via growing the team of Europe-based experts in fundraising development with the technical and financial support of our membership in Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and the UK. Unrestricted regular income development remained the central operational aim with four National Societies expediting the launch of direct dialogue throughout Q1 and Q2 with another four members reaching a benchmark of CHF 100,000 per month via reoccurring periodic giving. Major donor development has also reached new heights with dedicated corporate giving staff recruited and onboarded by at three new National Societies, seeking to grow their restricted giving sources. Finally, over the period of Q1 and Q2, team has accelerated its capacity building engagement on national authority partnership development with its membership in the Baltic States.

IFRC ROE has placed emphasis on research and insight gathering in Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine with further strategy defining market research planned for members in Central Asia, South Caucasus and Western Balkans. Notably in 2021 ROE has expanded its research into the areas of commercial income generation and innovative finance with an aim to further these topics in the Region.