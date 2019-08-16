Regional Meeting Throws The Spotlight on Maritime Security

Nairobi – In continuation of fulfilling the mandate to ensure orderly and humane management of migration and to promote international co-operation on migration issues the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will implement the 2 nd Maritime Security Workshop on Addressing Transnational Organized Crime and Strengthening Border Security to Promote Safer Migration in the Horn of Africa, East, and Southern Africa.

The regional workshop is being organised by IOM in the framework of the Better Migration Management (BMM) programme and will take place in Nairobi on 20-21 August 2019. BMM programme is a regional, multi-year and multi-partner programme funded by the EU Trust Fund for Africa and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), coordinated by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The overall objective of BMM is to improve migration management in the region, and in particular to protect migrants within the Horn of Africa.

BMM supports the cooperation of maritime actors along the East Coast of Africa to enhance safe, orderly and regular migration in the region and supports national authorities in addressing migrant smuggling and trafficking.

This activity aims to bring together stakeholders to address human trafficking and smuggling through capacity building related to international, regional, and national frameworks.

This regional workshop builds upon outcomes of the first regional maritime security workshop which took place in October of 2018. This original event brought together regional member states and organizations who prioritize safety and security relating to the maritime environment. Overall, this event marked the shared priority to improve safety and security related to maritime context.

The 2nd Maritime Security Workshop aims to expand awareness of maritime migration and set the stage for information sharing and unified collaboration across member states and regional experts. The overriding purpose of the workshop is to emphasize the role of Maritime Security in providing a framework for migration management.

One major objective of this workshop includes the presentation of the draft Operational Handbook on Maritime Security, which features international, regional policies and initiatives to best serve migrants in the Maritime context.

This draft is consistent with the African Union’s 2050 Strategy on Maritime Security and is intended to result in the implementation of “Best Practices” in Maritime Security, while also empowering member states to strengthen operationalization of international and national maritime security strategies.

As maritime migration continues to remain in the spotlight due to heightened risks inherent to selecting maritime migration routes, IOM is committed to support stakeholders in identifying solutions related to migration in all contexts and environments.

For more information, please contact: Parul Mehra, IOM Regional Office for East and Horn of Africa, Email: pmehra@iom.int , Tel: +254 709 889 000