Regional INEE Learning Agenda Consultations Evidence for Education in Emergencies Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

During review of the INEE 2015-2017 Strategic Plan, it became evident that INEE is seen as central to the collection, curation, and dissemination of knowledge and evidence on EiE. There is a clear need for a strategic approach to the production of knowledge and research, and to the curation and dissemination of evidence. In light of this need, and recognizing the sector-wide momentum to strengthen the EiE evidence base, INEE and its partners facilitated a series of workshops to pursue a shared learning agenda.

INEE partnered with the UKRI GCRF to convene a series of three regional workshops (Amman, Bogota, and Dhaka) to discuss regional challenges and opportunities of research, identify key evidence gaps, and map ongoing knowledge production. The below provides an introduction and key learnings from these workshops as well as a summary of each workshop.