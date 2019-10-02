Regional Guidance: Strengthening Competency-Based Education on Adolescent Health in Pre- and In-Service Training for Health-Care Providers

This guidance document offers a strategic framework and processes to strengthen competency-based pre- and in-service training on adolescent health for health-care providers, as a contribution to achieving universal health coverage for all adolescents and youth in the region.

It proposes three priority areas and two crosscutting themes. The priority areas include:

• Supporting leadership, management and accountability;

• Developing consensus about the content and strategies for strengthening the adolescent health components of pre- and in-service training;

• Increasing the quality and coverage of adolescent health in existing pre- and in-service training programmes.

The cross-cutting issues are monitoring and evaluation, and the meaningful involvement of adolescents and youth.