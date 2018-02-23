23 Feb 2018

Regional Consultative Group on Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination for Asia and the Pacific, Newsletter | Issue 1 | Feb 2018

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Welcome to the First Edition of the Regional Consultative Group (RCG) on Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination for Asia and the Pacific Newsletter

Bangladesh, as the current RCG Chair, is glad to share the latest updates in relation to the RCG as well as other UN-CMCoord projects in the Asia-Pacific region:

  1. Third Session of the Regional Consultative Group (RCG) on Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination for Asia and the Pacific, 5-6 December 2017, Singapore;

  2. Humanitarian Network and Partnership Week (HNPW) – Annual Consultations on Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination (5-9 February 2018);

  3. Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination Course for Asia and the Pacific, USNS Mercy, 5-10 April 2018.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

