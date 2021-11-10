Regional Consultations on the Global Compact on Refugees for the Arab Region

The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States (Social Sector – Refugees, Expatriates, and Migration Affairs Department), in partnership with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), organized virtual regional consultations for the Arab Region on the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), in preparation for the High-Level Officials Meeting to be held next month.

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States (Social Sector – Refugees, Expatriates, and Migration Affairs Department), in partnership with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), organized virtual regional consultations for the Arab Region on the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), in preparation for the High-Level Officials Meeting to be held next month.

Distinguished representatives of the Arab member states attended the consultations to reflect on national efforts exerted and progress made since the adoption of the GCR, a cooperative framework that presents a unique opportunity to strengthen the international response to large movements of refugees and protracted refugee situations. Multi-stakeholder actors representing the private sector, NGOs, development actors, academia, and UN organizations also participated to present their efforts in implementing the compact.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States (LAS) emphasized that the recent developments require joining forces in order to face the repercussions of the refugee crisis. She also highlighted the importance of putting in place concrete measures to enhance responsibility; sharing mechanisms to ensure the success of the GCR; and translating its objectives into improvements in the lives of refugees and hosting communities.

The aim of the consultations is to contribute to mobilizing support and resources, paving the way for the GCR operationalization in the Arab Region and to foster stronger partnerships among all stakeholders.

Ms. Gillian Triggs, UNHCR Assistant High commissioner for Protection highlighted in her recorded message that “the GCR paved the way for the first Global Refugee Forum held almost two years ago, which led to more than 1,500 pledges and multiple initiatives, the impact of which is being seen in the lives and well-being of those whom we work collectively to serve.”

The meeting provided an opportunity for participants to consult on the state of play for the GCR in the Arab region, as well as progress on the pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum 2019. Challenges, opportunities, good practices, and areas that need support were also highlighted. The outcome of the event are key messages that reflect priority issues in the region, to be submitted to the High-Level Officials Meeting in December 2021.