Regional Commission for Asia, the Far East and Oceania Third Regional Work Plan Framework 2021-2025

excerpt

Chapter 1. Introduction and Purpose

1.1 Background

The OIE

Since 1990, the OIE has implemented a strategic planning cycle for its five-year work programme. The OIE Seventh Strategic Plan, adopted by the World Assembly of OIE Delegates at the 88th General Session of the OIE, covers the period from 2021 to 2025. The Seventh Strategic Plan leverages the Organisation’s experience and expertise, with the support of its network of Reference Centres, to foster the necessary changes and provide leadership in global animal health governance so that Members’ Veterinary Services will be better equipped to anticipate and respond to new expectations.

The mission of the OIE is to foster global commitment to improve animal health and welfare and veterinary public health worldwide. This is done by fostering scientific excellence, independence, transparency, solidarity and partnership in an environment that delivers good governance and sets an example for proficient regulatory practices. The OIE is committed to preserve a future where safe trade, public health, food security and sustainable socio-economic growth that support livelihoods are improved. With this, the vision for the OIE, as set out in the Seventh Strategic Plan, is to provide leadership in global animal health governance.