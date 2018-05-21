Regional Cash Working Group: Asia-Pacific Bulletin - Issue 01 (05 February - 30 April 2018)

FORMULATION AND VALIDATION OF THE 2018, REGIONAL CASH WORKING GROUP – WORKPLAN

The Regional cash working group (RCWG) is a platform that brings together stakeholders to discuss key issues and share experiences; provide support to national CWGs through technical advice, information sharing and hosting of dedicated webpages.

In February 2018, the RCWG validated the 2018 workplan in the Q1 meeting. The process was consultative and entailed bilateral discussions with regional members and the national CWGs. The workplan, through the agreed objectives – see below – informs the activities to be undertaken by the group in the year, and measures progress of the RCWG.

• Strengthen coordination of CTP in ongoing operations and Emergency Preparedness and Response;

• Provide technical support to ongoing operations and Emergency Preparedness and Response;

• Provide a platform for CTP key information sharing and advocacy.

Working in-line with the activities and set targets, the RCWG was able to support and initiate the following activities:

Indonesia. The RCWG supported the Indonesia CWG in the development of the CTP policy framework for Disaster Management. The country, has implemented a series of cash transfers over the past decade – in the wake of the East Asian economic crisis, and introduced unconditional and conditional cash transfers in 2005 and 2007 respectively. These, were later integrated into the national social protection system that have considerably evolved in the recent past. In April 2016, the President – Joko Widodo – instructed the cabinet that all social assistance should be cashless and use government approved financial providers. The Government of Indonesia along with 13 organisations worked together on a draft framework to inform and guide actors in the design and quality programming of CTP as a disaster response. And in May 08, a workshop including external actors was held and findings will be incorporated in the final version of the policy framework.

Capacity gap survey analysis. In collaboration with CaLP, the RCWG developed a set of questions using the survey monkey tool to understand the CTP capacity gap in the region. This was a two weeks exercise that involved regional members and national CWGs Key observed are; (i) Operational – lack of technical capacity in some sectors; inadequate cash preparedness and skillset for cash-ready SOPs for finance, logistics, human resources; and lack of knowledge on beneficiary protection and data management; (ii) Structural – lack of senior management buy-in; and lack of support from government.

Recommendations included: working collaboratively by integrating CTP in organisational policies and finding entry points for linking with existing national systems, support and engage CWGs to identify capacity-building pathways, and strengthen common platforms for building and sharing knowledge .

Training. RCWG informs and shares information of global trainings, and will post webinars and upcoming CTP initiatives in the dedicated webpage. So far, 18 participants from the region are engaged in the Fritz Institute global pilot training on CTP core skills for Supply Chain, Finance and ICT – a 3-pilot phased training funded by USAID to test webinar delivery and make tools/ materials. Members are also encouraged to use the CaLP online training site. In addition, members will also be informed to apply for the CaLP training of trainers in collaboration with RCWG scheduled for Q3/4.