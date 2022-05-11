Regional Bureau for West & Central Africa Education Newsletter, March 2022

Higher Education Pathways for Refugees

Higher education has many advantages for refugees, both in terms of personal development, socio-professional integration,and self-reliance, and in terms of their contribution to the society of their country of asylum and/or origin. However, higher education opportunitiesremain very limited for most young refugees worldwide, particularly in West and Central Africa.

UNHCR iscommitted to achieving enrolment of 15% of young refugee women and men in higher education by the year 2030–the 15by30 target. Based on current population data, achieving 15% enrolment in 2030 will mean that approximately half a millionyoung refugee women and men will be participating in an enriching academic life, compared to only 90,000 today.

To support progress towards the 15 by 30 target, UNHCR has developed a strategic road map built around five higher education pathways, to offer strategies for optimizing, coordinating, and expanding opportunities: (i) national university enrolment; (ii) technical and vocational education and training (TVET); (iii) connected higher education programmes; (iv) tertiary education scholarships; and (v) complementary education pathways for admission to third countries.

Among initiatives to improve refugees' access to higher education, connected learningholds great promise for durable solutions for refugee youth.