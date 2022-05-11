Regional Bureau for West & Central Africa Education Newsletter, April 2022

Sport for Refugee Protection and Inclusion

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which takes place annually on April 6th, presents an opportunity to recognize the positive role sport and physical activity play in communities and in people’s lives across the globe.

Sport has the power to change the world; it is a fundamental right and a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and promote sustainable development and peace, as well as solidarity and respect for all. In recognition of sport’s broad influence, the global theme of IDSDP 2022 was “Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport”, which creates an opportunity for the Day’s celebrations to promote the use of sport as a tool to advance human rights and sustainable development.

Sport in refugee settings is a powerful tool to improve protection and development outcomes for displaced young people and their communities.

The Global Compact on Refugees recognizes the important role that sports can play in social development, inclusion, cohesion, and well-being, particularly for refugee children (both boys and girls), adolescents and youth.

An integrated approach to education and protection should consider sport as a key means of improving social cohesion and psychosocial well-being for all children and youth, both in and out of school. Sport can also contribute directly to increasing school enrolment and retention rates, as well as improving gender equality and preventing sexual and gender-based violence.