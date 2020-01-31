Regional Bureau for West & Central Africa Bi-Weekly Education Newsletter, January 2020

Education Under Attack in the Sahel

As the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, arrived yesterday in Niger, increased attention is being placed on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Central Sahel region where each day the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians are being threatened by insecurity and violence.

While the Sahel has long been one of the most vulnerable region in Africa, increased insecurity and displacement (1.2 million internally displaced persons and refugees in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, including 55% children) is severely disrupting basic social services, leaving people without access to essential assistance and adequate education and health care.

The sharp increase in armed attacks directly targeting schools across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger is having a devastating impact on children’s education, jeopardising their future and depriving communities of critical services.

As of January 2020, 2,341 schools are closed in Burkina Faso and 1,217 in Mali, disrupting education for more than 650,000 children in both countries.

On the 24th of January, the second annual celebration of International Education Day, a column in the French newspaper Libération headlined “Education au Sahel: le chemin est encore long” (Education in the Sahel: there is still a long way to go) highlighted the alarming educational results among the lowest in the world, while a UN Chronicle titled “In the Darkness of War, Learning Gives Us Light” outlined how education is the key to peace and prosperity, and the foundation of equality.

Concerted action from Governments and international community is urgently needed to stop attacks and threats against schools, students, and teachers and to support access to quality and safe education for all school-aged children, including refugee and internally displaced girls and boys.