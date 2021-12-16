Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa Education Newsletter, November 2021

Refugee Education and Climate Action in the West & Central Africa Region

Globally, 90% of refugees under UNHCR’s mandate and 70% of people internally displaced by conflict are from countries that are among the most vulnerable to climate change. The COP 26 held in Glasgow in November brought parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Climate change may not be seen as a direct catalyst for conflict, but it is often the root cause, leading to forced displacement or exacerbating conflict dynamics. Climate change undermines the ability of vulnerable communities to enjoy their basic rights, such as the fundamental right to education, and thus to cope and adapt as best they can. All the adverse effects of climate change directly and indirectly affect the provision and accessibility of quality education, particularly for displaced children. The impact is likely to be seen most immediately in disruptions to education provision.

This is already the case in the region where periods of excessive heat already prevent students from attending school, as do increasingly more common floods, and where severe weather can also damage school infrastructure. While the cumulative effect of these disturbances on students' education performance is not well known, it is certain that interruptions in attendance, exacerbated by displacement, can only have detrimental consequences for learning outcomes, reducing the likelihood that young people – especially girls – will be able to break the cycle of poverty.

Yet, education is also part of the solution. While building up the resilience of education systems, it is critical to focus on the role education itself plays in adapting to climate change. During a webinar on Climate Education Crisis organized during the COP 26 by FCDO, ECW and UNHCR, panellists have all emphasized the crucial role that education can – and must – play in climate action.