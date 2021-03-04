Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa Education Newsletter, February 2021

Partnerships in Action: Together towards new Opportunities

More than one year after the adoption of the Global Compact on Refugees, its full operationalization needs a continuous work and reflection on the way to engage with a broad range of partners in responding to the forcibly displaced education needs across the region, in line with the whole-of-society approach.

With the aim of ensuring equitable and continuous access to quality education for all refugee and displaced children and youth in the region, despite the many humanitarian and displacement crises, close coordination and collaboration with humanitarian, development and private actors is needed if we are to effectively operationalize the humanitarian/development nexus.

The security situation across the West and Central Africa region has been evolving in an alarming manner since the beginning of the year with an increasing number of forcibly displaced persons in several countries of the Central Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, and also in Central African Republic, where the resurgence of violence that started last December has caused new internal displacement and new refugee influxes in neighbouring countries, and has also led to extensive school closures.

In light of this context, collective and renewed efforts are needed to ensure quality education continuity in contexts of forced displacement and to propose effective alternatives that will enable all young people to find decent work and achieve autonomy.