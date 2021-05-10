Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa Education Newsletter, April 2021

Why is Education in Emergencies lifesaving?

Emergency humanitarian response still often considers food, shelter, health and water as the only ‘lifesaving’ services. But just as lifesaving for children, particularly in the longer term, is education.

During emergencies and conflicts, education is the only way to provide children with hope, stability, and sense of normalcy. This is particularly true for refugee and displaced children who have suddenly lost all their bearings and sometimes their families.

The West and Central Africa region is severely affected by poverty, climate change, regular natural disasters, economic crises and the disastrous impacts of the Covid pandemic on livelihoods. The recurrence of humanitarian emergencies adds to already precarious contexts and prolonged crisis situations, leaving little hope and opportunities for the youth, who make up 65 per cent of the population in the region.

In this context, access to continuous, equitable, inclusive and quality education is life-sustaining. It provides a safe place for children to learn and play, and protection from further violence and exploitation such as forced labour, sexual abuse, early marriage, and recruitment into armed groups, while giving them the essential tools to lead dignified and self-sufficient lives. UNHCR's education strategy aims to ensure that refugee boys and girls spend no more than three months out of school when they arrive in their country of asylum. Adopting policy and practices that result in meaningful inclusion in national education systems within this time requires coherence between humanitarian and development partners.

Across the region, UNHCR supports governments towards this greater coherence to ensure effective inclusion from the outset of displacement.