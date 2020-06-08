Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 9 (27 May – 3 June 2020)

Across the region, movement restrictions are gradually being lifted and, in many countries, it is expected that travel across internal borders will start to resume in June.

Seventeen UNHCR offices in the region have shifted from full-time to partial telework.

Access to territory remains limited through border closures or entry bans for foreigners, with only a few exceptions.

Many countries in the region continue to maintain access to international protection despite restrictions on access to territory.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern remains limited. It is however anticipated that this will improve with the progressive lifting of movement restrictions, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.