Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update #6 (8 May – 12 May 2020)

In most countries in the region, restrictions of movements are progressively being lifted in a phased approach but remain in place for people of concern in reception centres and private accommodations.

Access to territory remains limited through border closures or entry bans for foreigners, with only a few exceptions.

Many countries in the region continue to maintain access to international protection despite restrictions on access to territory.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern remains limited. It is however anticipated that this will improve with the progressive lifting of movement restrictions, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

**Operational Context

▪ All 49 countries and one territory in the region have reported COVID-19 cases among the general population. So far, 18 countries have reported cases among persons of concern, and some of them have already recovered. However, any figure or estimate at this point needs to be taken with caution due to differing approaches to testing, data segregation and reporting.

▪ Several countries have continued to gradually ease COVID-19 related measures and allow for the opening of public spaces, small shops and businesses, as well as cultural spaces starting on 11 May, but subject to social distancing measures. Border-related restrictions, including on European Union internal and external borders, remain largely in force.

▪ As a result of lifted restrictions, some UNHCR country offices are planning to gradually resume, at least partially, some of the suspended activities, for example protection monitoring at borders. As of this week, five UNHCR Offices in the region have shifted from full to partial telework. 19 out of 34 offices continue to work fully virtually.