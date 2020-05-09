Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update #5 (2 – 7 May 2020)

Movement restrictions continue to apply to some degree in most countries, but some countries have started relaxing such restrictions measures and announced further gradual lifting.

Access to territory is limited through border closures or entry bans for foreigners, with only a few exceptions.

Many countries in the region have managed to maintain access to international protection despite restrictions to access to territory.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern has decreased. Communication with communities has been scaled up through virtual channels.

Operational Context

▪ All 49 countries and one territory in the region have reported COVID-19 cases among the general population. So far, 17 countries have reported cases among persons of concern, and some of them have already recovered. However, any figure or estimate at this point needs to be taken with caution due to differing approaches to testing, data segregation and reporting.

▪ Several countries have started to partially lift some of the restrictions of movement since 27 April. Most have chosen a fortnightly rhythm to review progress and proceed to the next easing of restrictions. Border-related restrictions, including European Union internal and external, remain largely in force and were further extended in some cases. As a result of lifted restrictions, some country offices can resume at least partially some of the suspended activities, for example protection monitoring at borders.