Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update #4 (25 April – 1 May 2020)

Movement restrictions apply to some degree in most countries in the region, including for persons of concern, through restrictions on freedom of movement, curfews, and mandatory quarantines.

Some countries have started relaxing these measures and announced further gradual lifting of restrictions.

Access to territory is limited through border closures or entry bans for foreigners, with only a few exceptions.

Many countries in the region have managed to maintain access to international protection despite restrictions to access to territory.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern has decreased. Communication with communities has been scaled up virtually