Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 36 (1 - 31 January 2022)
COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE
Regional COVID-19 infection rates continued on a sharply upward trend this month, reaching a new daily record of 2 million cases detected in the region on 27 January (WHO). A number of countries extended movement and travel restrictions, while others cautiously loosened them.
COVID-19 travel restrictions remain broadly protection-sensitive and in general include exceptions enabling access to territory by persons seeking international protection.
Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, all 36 offices are partially teleworking.