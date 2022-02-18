World + 26 more

Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 36 (1 - 31 January 2022)

COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE

  • Regional COVID-19 infection rates continued on a sharply upward trend this month, reaching a new daily record of 2 million cases detected in the region on 27 January (WHO). A number of countries extended movement and travel restrictions, while others cautiously loosened them.

  • COVID-19 travel restrictions remain broadly protection-sensitive and in general include exceptions enabling access to territory by persons seeking international protection.

  • Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, all 36 offices are partially teleworking.

