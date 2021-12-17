Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 34 (1 to 30 November 2021)

COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Regional COVID-19 infection rates remained on an sharply increasing trend for the second consecutive month reaching an all-time record of 456,000 daily cases on 26 November (WHO). Virtually all countries tightened movement and travel restrictions.

COVID-19 travel restrictions remain broadly protection-sensitive and in general include exceptions enabling access to territory by persons seeking international protection.

Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, 33 offices are partially teleworking, one is fully teleworking and two had shifted out of telework mode.