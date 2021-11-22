Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 33 (1 - 31 October 2021)

Regional COVID-19 infection rates increased sharply throughout October. Many countries tightened movement and travel restrictions; only three loosened them.

COVID-19 travel restrictions are broadly protection-sensitive and in general include exceptions enabling access to territory by persons seeking international protection.

Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, 33 offices are partially teleworking, one is fully teleworking and two had shifted out of telework mode.