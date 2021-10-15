Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 32 (1 – 30 September 2021)

Regional COVID-19 infection rates declined through mid-September before rising again slightly at the end of the month. Some countries eased movement and travel restrictions, while most maintained or tightened them.

COVID-19 travel restrictions are broadly protection-sensitive and in general include exceptions enabling access to territory by persons seeking international protection.

Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, 33 offices are partially teleworking, one is fully teleworking, and two had shifted out of telework mode.