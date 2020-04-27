Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update #3 (18 - 24 April 2020)

Movement restrictions continue apply to some degree in most countries in the region, including for persons of concern, through restrictions on freedom of movement, curfews and mandatory quarantines.

Access to territory is limited through border closures or entry bans for foreigners, with only a few exceptions.

In some countries, asylum procedures have been suspended, however the majority of European countries have adapted their asylum system to the current situation.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern has reduced. Communication with communities has been scaled up virtually.