Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 29 (1 – 30 June 2021)

Regional COVID-19 infection rates continued declining until mid-June, before rising again atthe end of the month. Movement and travel restrictions were in general cautiously relaxed.

Despite COVID-19 prevention measures limiting international travel due to the spread of new variants, access to territory for persons of concern was generally maintained.

Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, 34 offices are partially teleworking while two continue on full telework mode.