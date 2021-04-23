Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 26 (1 – 31 March 2021)

Regional COVID-19 infection and death rates maintained an upward trend throughout the month. Movement and travel restrictions remained largely in place, with very few exceptions.

Despite tightened COVID-19 prevention measures limiting international travel due to the spread of new variants, access to territory for persons of concern was generally maintained.

Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, 35 offices are partially teleworking while two are on full telework mode.