Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 25 (1 February – 1 March 2021)

Regional COVID-19 infection and death rates were on a downward trend until 20 February, when they stagnated at levels last recorded in October 2020. Movement and travel restrictions remained largely in place.

Despite tightened COVID-19 prevention measures limiting international travel due to the spread of new variants, access to territory for persons of concern is generally maintained.

Movement restrictions continue to impact UNHCR staff in country offices. To date, 35 offices are partially teleworking while two are on full telework mode.