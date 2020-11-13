World + 13 more
Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 21 (27 October – 10 November 2020)
COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise sharply across the region, and many countries are progressively reinstating movement restrictions or extending states of emergency.
Despite the current strengthening of COVID-19 prevention measures taken by some states, access to territory is generally maintained.
New movement restrictions have begun to impact UNHCR staff work in country offices. To date, 34 offices are partially teleworking while 3 have returned to full telework mode.