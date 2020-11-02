World + 13 more
Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 20 (14 - 26 October 2020)
With COVID-19 infection rates rising sharply across the region, many countries are progressively reinstating movement restrictions or extending states of emergency.
Despite the current strengthening of COVID-19 prevention measures taken by some states, access to territory is generally maintained.
New movement restrictions have begun to impact UNHCR staff work in country offices. All 37 offices are partially teleworking since 1 October.