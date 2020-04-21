Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 2 (8 – 17 April 2020)

Movement restrictions apply to some degree in most countries in the region, including for persons of concern, through restrictions on freedom of movement, curfews and mandatory quarantines.

Access to territory is limited through border closures or entry bans for foreigners, with only a few exceptions.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern has reduced. Communication with communities has been scaled up virtually.

Asylum procedures have been suspended in some countries in the region, however many provide for exemptions to allow entry for persons seeking international protection, including through innovative ways either by law or by practice.