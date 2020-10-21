World + 9 more
Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 19 (1 - 13 October 2020)
With COVID-19 infection rates rising steeply across the region, many countries are progressively reinstating movement restrictions or extending states of emergency.
Despite the current trend and measures taken by some states, access to territory is generally maintained.
UNHCR staff across Europe has gradually moved back to working in office premises. 37 offices have been partially teleworking since 1 October