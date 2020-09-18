Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 17 (1 - 16 September 2020)

As COVID-19 infection rates increase again across the region, many countries have reacted by reinstating some movement limitations as well as targeted travel restrictions.

UNHCR staff across Europe has gradually moved back to working in office premises. 36 offices are now partially teleworking, while one remains in full teleworking mode as of 14 September.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern has improved compared to the onset of the pandemic, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.