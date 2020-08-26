Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 15 (4 - 18 August 2020)

Many countries have lifted broad movement and travel restrictions, which consequently facilitates access to territory and international protection. However, due to renewed COVID-19 spikes, certain countries have postponed or reversed lifting of some restrictions.

UNHCR staff across Europe is gradually moving back to office premises. 36 offices are now partially teleworking, while 1 remains on full teleworking mode as of 18 August.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern is generally improving, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.