Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 14 (21 July - 3 August 2020)

Across the region, countries continue to lift movements and border restrictions facilitating access to territory and international protection. However, due to renewed COVID-19 spikes, certain countries have postponed or even reversed lifting of some restrictions.

UNHCR staff across Europe is gradually moving back to office premises. 35 offices are now partially teleworking, while 3 offices reverted to full teleworking mode as of 3 August.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern is improving with the progressive lifting of movement restrictions, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.