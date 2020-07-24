Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 13 (1 - 20 July 2020)

Overall, continuous lifting of border While UNHCR staff has gradually UNHCR and _ partners’ physical and movement restrictions iS moved back to office premises, with access to persons of concern has expected to lead to a gradually 35 offices now on partial telework, improved with the progressive lifting better access to territory and the recentincrease inrecorded cases of movement restrictions, — in international protection. However, in in some countries has led two offices compliance with COVID-19 practice, a number of countries are to revert to full teleworking mode as_ preventive measures. invoking health imperatives as a of 20 July justification to restrain access to both territory and asylum procedures.

While UNHCR staff has gradually moved back to office premises, with 35 offices now on partial telework, the recent increase in recorded cases in some countries has led two offices to revert to full teleworking mode as of 20 July.

UNHCR and partners' physical access to persons of concern has improved with the progressive lifting of movement restrictions, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.