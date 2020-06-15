Regional Bureau for Europe: COVID-19 Emergency Response, Update # 10 (4 – 12 June 2020)

Across the region, further movement and border restrictions were lifted, which shall facilitate access to territory and international protection.

UNHCR staff is gradually moving back to office premises, with the vast majority of offices having shifted from full-time to partial telework. As of 12 June, only one out of 37 offices UNHCR offices is fully teleworking.

UNHCR and partners’ physical access to persons of concern is improving with the progressive lifting of movement restrictions, in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

Operational Context

▪ All 49 countries and one territory in the region have reported COVID-19 cases among the general population. To date, 21 countries have reported cases among persons of concern, and some of them have already recovered. However, any figure or estimate at this point needs to be taken with caution due to differing approaches to testing, data segregation and reporting.

▪ On 5 June, European Union Home Affairs Ministers agreed that any remaining border restrictions shall be non-discriminatory, proportionate and based on objective health-related criteria. With regards to entry of third country nationals, Ministers agreed upon a unified approach looking at gradual lifting of the restrictions on non-essential travel due to COVID-19, which is expected to take place after 1 July.

▪ As a result of lifted restrictions, some UNHCR country offices are planning to gradually resume some of the suspended activities, for example protection monitoring at borders. As of this week, only one UNHCR office is still fully teleworking, while 23 offices have shifted from full to partial telework. 13 have been on partial telework throughout the pandemic.