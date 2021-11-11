Regional assessment report on disaster risk reduction in the Arab region 2021 [EN/AR]

UNDRR Launches the Regional Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction in the Arab Region 2021: The First Punctuation Mark in the Implementation of the Sendai Framework in the Region

10 November 2021 – The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Regional Office for Arab States, launched the Regional Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction in the Arab Region 2021 (RAR-Arab States), during the Fifth Arab Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction. The report represents a major step towards a twenty-first-century regional view of disaster risk and its reduction.

RAR-Arab States is influenced by the Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2019 (GAR19). It offers an update on progress made in implementing the Sendai Framework’s goal, targets, and priorities while identifying entry points for improving coherence with climate change adaptation and sustainable development. It also provides an analysis of the region-specific systemic risk drivers, including a contextualized discussion on vulnerability, rapid urbanization, conflict, and food security.

The Arab region is fast approaching the point where it may not be able to mitigate impacts from realized cascading and systemic risk, including the COVID-19 pandemic, superimposed on climate change, conflict, water scarcity, non-sustainable production and consumption patterns, and social vulnerability.

“I trust it becomes a ‘go-to-guide’ for governments, policy experts, disaster risk reduction practitioners and all stakeholders in the Arab region, and proves helpful in supporting efforts to reduce existing risk, and prevent the creation of new risk while strengthening resilience,” said Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The RAR-Arab States seeks to provide an understanding of the risks and progress in risk reduction in the Arab region and highlights the key issues and challenges. Such an understanding is essential to Arab States’ efforts to meet the 2030 Agenda target of achieving sustainable development and building inclusive resilient cities, in part, by adapting to climate change and reducing disaster risk, while leaving no one behind and reaching the furthest behind first. A risk-informed approach to development is essential to ensure the sustainability of investments and efficient resource use.

“The significance of this report lies in the collective effort of the regional UN and non-UN organizations that came together, each according to their mandate and comparative advantage, to bring about a holistic view of disaster risk reduction’s state of play and discuss related thematic issues in the Arab region,” said Ricardo Mena, Director, UNDRR. “It breaks the conventional notion that a disaster is related to a natural hazard only or that, in this region, it is mainly related to climate change.”

The Arab countries face a growing array of complex risks, interacting in a hyperconnected, rapidly transforming region with many opportunities for further growth and development but at the same time subject to challenges presented by drought, conflict, rapid urbanization, and internal displacement and migration. Climate-related hazards are increasing in both frequency and intensity. Along with all United Nations Member States, the 22 Arab countries adopted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015, which provides the connective tissue for addressing region-specific challenges related to conflict, displacement, poverty, sustainable production and consumption patterns, climate change, rapid urbanism, and financing sustainable development.

RAR-Arab States is a first attempt to bring together disaster risk reduction (DRR), climate change adaptation (CCA), urbanism, and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) topics in a coherent manner in the region, albeit from a DRR perspective. It accounts for emergent approaches and risks, recognizing the large degree of uncertainty characterizing the period we live in, and the associated cascading and systemic risks within and across natural, health, financial, environmental, economic, and social systems.

Explore the RAR-Arab States https://www.undrr.org/2021-regional-assessment-report-arab-states

Watch this short video about the RAR-Arab States https://youtu.be/QsMH7goUTUE