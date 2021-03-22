Regional Assessment Report on Disaster Risk in Latin America and the Caribbean: Challenges in disaster risk reduction and progress towards the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030) targets

Introduction

This first edition of the Regional Assessment Report on Disaster Risk in Latin America and the Caribbean (RAR 2021) presents the results of thirty years of efforts to reduce the risk of disasters in the region. The analysis contained in these pages—particularly when considered in combination with the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse economic panorama ahead—presents us with a unique opportunity to both rethink and implement concrete risk reduction strategies that better meet the challenges of today.

The conclusions contained in this report demonstrate the need for profound shifts in how we understand both disaster risk and its drivers, and also how we might better utilize governance to successfully reduce both. We hope this first edition of the RAR 2021 will not only stimulate debate but also inspire much-needed change.